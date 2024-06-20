Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender has been given a region-wide ban by a court from entering any Tesco store after committing two high-value thefts of booze.

Christopher Forster, 37, was told he must stay away from the retailer’s outlets across Cleveland until at least his next court appearance.

Forster, of Ernwill Avenue, Castletown, Sunderland, appeared before magistrates in Teesside on Thursday, May 2, to plead guilty to two counts of theft from the same branch.

He pinched £1,501 of spirits from Tesco in Leeholme Road, Billingham, Teesside, on Monday, January 8, and five days later, made off with another £2,500 of alcohol.

His case was adjourned and switched to South Tyneside to be heard again in early June but was delayed because he was in custody in Scotland for an unspecified offence.

Four days after his release on Friday, June 14, he appeared at the court in person to be told his case had to again be adjourned.

That was decided after the Probation Service informed magistrates Forster should be assessed for a place on a drug rehabilitation programme ahead of sentencing.

And Angus Westgarth, defending, added: “He was incarcerated in prison in Scotland. He was released. He may benefit from a drugs' rehabilitation assessment.”

Prosecutor Ruth Foster did not object to the delay but requested a single existing bail condition, that Forster stays away from Tesco outlets in Cleveland, remain.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn for a drug treatment assessment and granted Forster bail on condition he avoids the retailer’s premises.