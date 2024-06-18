Sunderland thief accidentally released after getting jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial thief was allowed walk free from court – minutes after a judge jailed her for 13 weeks with immediate effect.

Maxine Monarch, 46, of Roker Avenue, Roker, was released in error after appearing in the dock and being told she was being caged.

She was imprisoned by District Judge Zoe Passfield at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 17, for stealing four vapes.

The judge jailed her for a week for the admitted theft and activated the full 12 weeks of a suspended sentence, to run consecutively.

Monarch was led from the dock by a female custody officer working for courts security firm GEOAmey – and taken below to cells.

But instead of being driven off to prison, she was released.

Seconds later, she was seen by unknowing court staff in the foyer – and she then walked briskly to freedom out the front door.

It is believed she was found by police and detained around two hours later.

Monarch was brought to court by GEOAmey, having been arrested a day earlier for swiping the vapes – with a total value of £20.

She took them from the Apple Green petrol outlet in Dame Dorothy Street, Roker.

Prosecutor Carolyn Craggs said: “She walked into the filling station and selected four vapes, concealed them in a bag and left without paying.

“There was little, or no planning involved. She has 23 previous convictions from 86 offences. There are 34 thefts on her record.”

The court heard Monarch committed her latest offence while subject to a 12-week jail term, suspended for a year, for possession of a bladed article in public.

Heather Bolton, defending, urged Judge Passfield not to jail her client, insisting she would lose her newly found stable accommodation.

Mrs Bolton added: “She does have a lengthy record. This was a dissimilar matter, if you can take that into consideration.

“Ms Monarch has had some problems in the past four years. She has had a problem with heroin in the past.

“There has been a massive problem with homelessness. She was homeless for quite a period of time.

“She has now secured this tenancy and she does appear to be engaging with the Probation Service.

“If she receives a custodial sentence the likelihood is that she will lose her accommodation and be back at square one.”