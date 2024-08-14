Sunderland teenager who threw vape, brick and scaffolding pole at police detained for two years
A teenager filmed waving from the top of an overturned car and looting fire extinguishers from a vandalised business during riots in Sunderland has been detained for two years.
Riley Adey, 19, was part of a group that attacked police during a “protest that soon turned to widespread violence” in the city on August 2.
He was filmed repeatedly throwing missiles at officers, including a vape, a brick and a scaffolding pole, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Adey, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was also seen standing and waving on top of an overturned vehicle after it had been set alight, and taking two fire extinguishers from a damaged building.