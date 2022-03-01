Sunderland teenager warned he faces jail after skipping appointments

Matthew Smurthwaite, 19, of Hedworth Terrace, Shiney Row, failed to attend two office appointments with the Probation Service.

Smurthwaite’s disregard for the order, imposed on Tuesday, March 23, put him in breach of it, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates heard he received it as punishment after he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The order compelled him to complete 20 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service, and unpaid employment.

But they were told he had failed to meet with probation personnel on Tuesday, December 14, and Tuesday, January 11, without reasonable excuse.

Smurthwaite offered no reason for breaching the order when asked for an explanation by the court – and he admitted the offence.

Dorothy Gibson, chair of the bench, told him to start complying or risk being put behind bars.

She also warned him to keep up with payments of his existing fines, after hearing he had fallen £20 in arrears – and also warned him non-payment could lead to prison.

For the order breach offence, Smurthwaite was fined £40 – reduced from £60 for his early guilty plea – with £60 Probation Service costs.

