Sunderland teenager threw stolen steaks at Lidl manager during pursuit

A troubled Sunderland teenager who threw stolen steaks at a shop manager has been warned he may be “dead and buried” in a decade if he does not reform.

Kieran Bellerby, 18, was given the warning of foreboding by magistrates when he appeared at court in South Tyneside to admit a theft charge.

They heard Bellerby, of Eagle Street, Hendon, pinched £80 of meat from Lidl in the city’s Ryhope Road on Thursday, May 30.

He already had three previous convictions, including an assault on an emergency worker, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty revealed.

After hearing details of his latest criminal antics, John Lee, chair of the bench, urged Bellerby to work with support services to change his behaviour.

Mr Lee told him: “You’re a young man who clearly has issues. You’re not yet 19 but this is the fourth criminal conviction you’ve wracked-up.

“If you carry on like this, who knows, you may be dead and buried in ten years’ time.”

Mrs O’Hegarty said Bellerby brazenly walked out of Lidl with the meat but was spotted by a staff member – and pursued.

She added: “The manager was alerted, and he noticed a male going over a crossing, carrying a big amount of steaks.

“The manager ran towards him. The defendant started throwing the steaks at him. The witness got a clear view of him, and police were called.

“The defendant was located on a fence near a McDonald’s. An officer says the defendant was obstructive when being removed.”

He was convicted of the emergency worker assault in April and sentenced to a community order.

Ben Hurst, defending, said Bellerby suffered from foetal alcohol syndrome and had a mental age of 11.

Mr Hurst added: “He has entered the store and removed items without making any attempt to pay. He has taken steaks and thrown them to the floor.

“He was argumentative when arrested but is not charged with anything around that.

“Mr Bellerby has significant learning difficulties. He lives in supported accommodation. There are clearly big issues.”

Magistrates revoked Bellerby’s community order and replaced it with one of 12-months, with 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.

There were no court costs.