Sunderland teenager caught with thousands of child abuse images on his laptop

Police raided Mark Collinson's home and seized the device in March 2021, before sending it off for analysis.

Illegal images across all three categories of seriousness were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Helen Towers told Newcastle Crown Court: "The police received information that this defendant's account had been used for uploading indecent images of children.

Mark Collinson.

"On the 17th of March of 2021, the police attended at his home and seized his device."

An examination of the laptop found a Mega cloud storage account linked to it, which contained illegal images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Towers said 100 images and 1,074 videos were category A.

There were also 99 category B images and 274 videos, as well as 746 category images and 496 videos in category C.

Ms Towers added: "At the time of this he was between 15 and 17-years-old."

The court heard that some of the category A material included images of children as young as babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collinson, now, 19, of Oak Avenue, Houghton, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: "The searches he was looking for were for people of his own age.

"There were a lot of images, he knows that and he's worked hard to try think about what was going wrong at the time.

"He is a very isolated individual. He struggles with friendships."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Edward Bindloss told Collinson he could suspend the sentence of imprisonment due to the strong features of mitigation.

The judge said: "You've pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images at a time when you were a child.

"There were some images of category A of younger children and involved babies. These aggravating features are present in your case.

"You made admissions in interview in March 2021 and you pleaded guilty in the Magistrates' court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's agreed that had the police charged you in March 2021, you would have been taken before the youth court.

"But these cases take time to investigate. The laptop had to be looked at by an expert and it came before the court when you were an adult."

Collinson was sentenced to nine months, suspended for two years.