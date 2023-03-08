Sunderland teenager caught stealing police baton and uniform which were destined for destruction

Joshua Ganley, 19, took police-related items from a Washington firm contacted to destroy them on behalf of one of the country’s biggest forces.

Officers recovered a baton, uniform and other accessories from his home in Fordenbridge Road, Ford Estate, during a search, a court heard.

His solicitor said there was no malicious intent behind his crime and he had taken the items because of his liking for law-related merchandise.

Northumbria Police.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court how events leading to the court appearance unfolded.

“It is theft by an employee. He worked for HW Martin, which has a contract with Manchester Police,” said the prosecutor.

“They will get rid of police artifacts. He was a labourer and took some items home. One was a police baton, which was seized at his home.

“He made full admissions during interview, and he is a man of previous good character.”

Ganley pleaded guilty to charges of theft by employee, between 2020 and January 8, 2023, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place on January 8.

Chris Wilson, defending, told magistrates in South Tyneside: “There were full admissions made by the defendant when interviewed.

“The company holds a contract where they are responsible for despatch of police uniforms.

“Mr Ganley described himself as an ‘anorak’ in police interview. There’s no suggestion the items were used for any illegal purpose.

“He didn’t think he was committing an offence because the goods were going to be destroyed.

“The police baton was inside a nylon pouch that he had picked up that was in his garage.

“It was in his own home where he resides with his parents. He’s lost his employment by way of his actions.

“If he could turn back the clock he would. He did spend time in police custody. He’s a young man who does have a future.”