Sunderland teen yob who drank up to ten pints threatened to kill Mercedes taxi driver in row over £29 fare
A Sunderland yob in a rage threatened to kill a taxi driver in a row over a fare after drinking up to 10 pints, a court heard.
McKenzie Davis, 19, made the threat after being dropped off in Gateshead and finding his bank account empty when asked to pay up.
Davis, of Roker Avenue, Roker, kicked a door of the Mercedes cab and punched a large dent.
His early hours antics on Saturday, March 26, were captured on dash cam, leading to his arrest.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay his victim £750 compensation.
Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said the driver took Davis’ booking via a taxi firm’s app and picked him and a pal up from a bar in central Newcastle.
The friend was dropped off in Fenham, Newcastle, with Davis proceeding to Bedale Court, Harlow Green, Gateshead.
Mr Stirland added: “The fare was £29.20. Mr Davis has attempted to use a bank card for payment, but it was declined.
“He has then used a mobile phone to call a person the driver took to be his girlfriend.
“There was a conversation about the bank card being hers and about the cost of dropping someone in Fenham.
“The defendant has then suggested that the driver was ripping him off.
“He said to him, “I will kill you”, and he pointed his finger at the face of the victim.”
Mr Stirland added: “Mr Davis has then exited the front passenger seat and slammed the door.
“He has gone around to the driver’s door and kicked it once, causing scratches, and has then punched the passenger side, causing a large dent to the frame.”
Davis, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and causing fear of violence.
In a Probation Service report read to the court, he confirmed he had drunk between five and 10 pints of lager but claimed not to have been drunk.
David Forrester, defending, said: “It’s a very unusual case. He’s being assessed to see if he has a personality disorder and there’s a possible diagnosis of ADHD.
“It seems to me that he was out in a slightly stressful position. He had done someone a favour by dropping them off in Newcastle, which caused problems.
“He kicked off and was abusive, and none of that fits this young man, it just isn’t him.”
Davis’ community order contains 25 rehabilitation days. Magistrates heard the £4,000 compensation claim could not be proved. There were no court costs.