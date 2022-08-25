Sunderland teen caused £11k damage bill after crashing friend’s car into three vehicles on trip to shops

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provisional driver Lana Carmody, 18, took the keys of the Seat as she left her pal’s home and sped off without her knowing, a court heard.

Carmody, of Stanley Street, Castletown, rang her soon afterwards to admit what she had done and to reveal she had crashed in Seaburn Terrace, Seaburn.

She inflicted £4,000 of damage to the motor at 6.30pm on Monday, February 28, which has yet to be covered by an insurance pay out.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

And damage of £5,400, £1,650 and £65 was sustained to the other cars, which were parked and unoccupied.

Magistrates in South Tyneside ordered an all-options report into Carmody’s offence ahead of her being sentenced next month.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The owner of the vehicle was at home and in the company of Ms Carmody.

“The defendant left the premises and the car’s owner then received a telephone call from Ms Carmody that she had crashed her car.

“Police were on mobile patrol when they discovered the collision in Seaburn Terrace.

“The owner confirmed to police that she had not given permission for her to take the car.

“The vehicle had collided with other vehicles, causing damage to them all.

“Ms Carmody was interviewed at the scene and fully admitted the offence and said she didn’t have a full UK driving licence.

“She said she was not insured and didn’t have permission to drive the vehicle.

“She acknowledged that she had caused damage to the other vehicles.”

Carmody, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “She effectively told officers in interview that she did take the vehicle without permission to drive just to go to a shop.

“She is embarrassed about this offence. It hasn’t sat well with her parents. You’re dealing with a young girl who has never been in trouble.”