Sunderland teen caused 'domino effect' and £11k damage after taking friend's car and causing crash

Lana Carmody, 18, started a “domino effect” when she crashed the Seat into a parked motor in Seaburn Terrace, Seaburn,

The vehicle hit by the call centre worker, of Stanley Street, Castletown, struck another which in turn hit a third.

Her actions at 6.30pm on Monday, February 28, caused over £11,000 of damage, prosecutor Greg Flaxen told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Carmody, who it was claimed did not realise how serious her offence was, must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of her punishment.

Mr Flaxen said: “Essentially, the defendant has taken the keys from a friend. She drove that vehicle and crashed it into parked cars.

“There are four vehicles in total, including the vehicle the defendant was driving.

“She was interviewed in the back of a police van there and then, and full admissions were made. She was very upset.

“What you have in front of you is a very silly mistake. She perhaps didn’t realise the real seriousness of her actions.

“I accept it’s a single incident but she has no licence or insurance and vehicles were damaged.”

Carmody, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Mr Flaxen said she inflicted damage of £4,000 to her pal’s car and of £5,400, £1,650 and £65 to the other vehicles.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “She’s only 18 years of age, she’s just your average young girl.

“She made the wrong decision and didn’t have any idea of the seriousness of what she was doing.

“She lost control and has been very unfortunate that there’s been that sort of domino effect.

“She has taken full responsibility for what she did. The vehicle was taken from a private premises but she was with a friend.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered the unpaid work as the only requirement of a 12-month community order.