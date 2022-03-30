Sunderland taxi driver delivered abusive drunk passenger straight to city police station

Southwick police station.

He detoured unruly passenger Thomas Large, 64, to Southwick police station's car park – and officers were on hand to take over.

But it was not all plain sailing to get Large, of The Green, also Southwick, arrested and booked into custody, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court was told he was so drunk he could only stand with assistance once removed from the motor at 9.40pm on Tuesday, February 1.

Large was not in court to face a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, which magistrates found proven in his absence.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “Two officers were in the public car park at Southwick police station when a taxi pulled up.

“The driver said the passenger was drunk and had made some threats towards him.

“The passenger was slurring his words and was struggling to stand unaided, and he smelled of intoxicants.

“Despite being asked several times his name and address, he was non-compliant.

“He swore at the officers, and was asked to stop swearing and was again asked for his details, but he couldn’t be reasoned with.

“He was cautioned, arrested and placed in handcuffs, and he was walked into the station’s custody suite.

“Once there, he continued his behaviour and was swearing.”

Magistrates handed Large a six-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.