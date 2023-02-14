Sunderland taxi driver appears in court after woman allegedly raped following night out in city centre

Ian Phillips, 46, is alleged to have attacked a woman he picked up in his cab in the city centre at around 5.30am on Sunday, February 12.

Prosecutors claim the father-of-three, of Noble Street, Easington Colliery, County Durham struck after driving her to the Hendon Beach area of Sunderland’s coastline.

He did not enter a plea to a charge of rape when he appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 14.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said the offence was one which can only be heard at crown court.

District Judge Kathryn Meek remanded Phillips into custody and he will appear for a first hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, March 14.

Speaking before the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

She said an investigation was launched immediately after the woman reported the alleged offence to police, and urged anyone who was in the city centre around 5.30am on Sunday morning to come forward.

“It was very brave of the woman to come forward and we will continue to support her in every way we can,” she said.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it might be, could prove crucial in this case.”

DCI Hudson also urged members of the public to avoid speculating – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings now someone has been charged.

“We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance,” said the senior police officer.

“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. They call 101 quoting reference NP-20230212-0554 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

