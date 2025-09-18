Sunderland takeaway worker banned from roads

Sunderland takeaway worker who gave false details to police when caught driving a hire car without insurance has been banned from the roads.

Mahin Ahmed, 23, claimed his name was Fujeal Ahmed when pulled over at the wheel of a Mercedes during a stop check in central Murton Street on Sunday, May 18.

But Ahmed, of city centre Churchill Street, gave his real phone number, prosecutor Jade Houston told magistrates in South Tyneside.

It allowed suspicious officers to trace it to a photo of him in their system, proving he was lying and also that he did not have the correct insurance policy.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to charges of driving without insurance and obstructing police in the execution of their duties.

Magistrates imposed six penalty points for his insurance offence, taking him to 16 points and a six-month disqualification under totting.

Prosecutor Jade Houston said the Mercedes had been hired from the Enterprise vehicle rental company in the name Ahmed gave to police.

Checks by police with Enterprise confirmed the vehicle had been hired by that person and that Ahmed was not insured to drive it.

Ms Houston added: “Enterprise confirmed that Fujeal Ahmed was the person who had hired the car.

“An image taken showed that it was a different person to that on the insurance.”

Ms Houston said Ahmed has one previous conviction for a driving offence last year.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He had a bit of a panic because he was driving a hire car when he should not have been.

“He gave false details. He thought that he had insurance, but it didn’t cover him for the hire car.

“He has 10 points on his licence and accepts that he will be disqualified today.

“He works in takeaways and will pay any fine and surcharge within 56 days.”

The court heard Ahmed was subject to a minimum six-month ban under totting.

For not having insurance, he was also fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.