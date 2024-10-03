Sunderland students hunt down burglar and see him locked up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar is behind bars after brave students caught him raiding their home and followed him through city streets.

Jack Hutchinson. | Northumbria Police.

The victims had been up watching TV at the Echo 24 building in Sunderland when Jack Hutchinson walked in through an unlocked front door in the early hours of November 9 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the group left their home and followed the stranger "at a safe distance" and contacted the police.

When Hutchinson was arrested he claimed he had simply been looking for somewhere to "sit down and chill out" but later admitted burglary and has today been jailed for 16 months.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court the victims had heard the front door open and close, twice.

One of them then noticed his new jacket that had been hanging by the door was gone so they went to investigate.

The court heard that jacket and another coat were found discarded nearby by the group, as they followed Hutchinson, who was with a woman.

Mr Jones said: "The flatmates gave chase and the police were contacted.

"The group followed at a safe distance."

Mr Jones said the woman Hutchinson was with dropped her phone and the students, who were Greek Cypriots, picked it up as evidence.

He added: "Mr Hutchinson was heard to shout 'I didn't take anything'.

“Nothing had been said by the Greek Cypriots to prompt it, they didn't suggest anything had been stolen so it was odd he was coming out with that unsolicited remark."

The court heard when police arrived in the area Hutchinson was arrested.

He told police during interview: "I was looking for somewhere to sit down and chill out."

Hutchinson, 28, of Cullercoats Road, Sunderland, later admitted burglary.

The court heard he was "cold and homeless" at the time of the raid.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Hutchinson had "taken a lot of drugs" and added: "He can only apologise to the victims in this case."

Hutchinson will be released almost immediately due to the time he has spent on remand.