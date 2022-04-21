Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Oldfield pestered, punched and kicked the constables, often while they were trying to help her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one officer was struck in the back as he was driving, which caused the police vehicle to swerve.

Oldfield, of Wordsworth Avenue, Houghton, pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment and four of assault an emergency worker, all in relation to serving police officers.

The 38-year-old also admitted an offences of malicious communication in relation to the partner of one of her police victims, who she contacted over Facebook.

She has previous convictions for attacks on police, dating back over 20 years.

The court heard during the latest offences, the first officer was targeted between April 30 and May 23 last year, when he received "hostile and abusive" emails.

Oldfield tried to find out when he was on duty and contacted him via his personal Facebook account.

The officer's partner also received messages over Facebook, which referred to the constable in "abusive terms".

The couple were left "upset" and "anxious" by her behaviour, the court heard.

A second officer was also harassed over email between May 19 and May 23 last year.

The court heard when a different police officer went to arrest Oldfield over the messages, she lashed out while being transported to the station and kicked him in the knee, causing pain and some restriction in movement.

A few days later two police officers were transporting Oldfield to hospital following a report of an overdose.During the journey she punched and kicked the officers, who were "simply trying to help her".

On June 13 another officer was transporting Oldfield to hospital following a report of self harm and she became obstructive then kicked out.

The same officer then drove her to the police station.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told Oldfield her actions were not something the police should expect in their line of duties.

He said: "En route to the police station you again kicked out at the police constable, while he was driving the vehicle, striking him in the back and causing him to swerve.

"In a victim personal statement he said as a police officer he does not expect to be assaulted, particularly when driving a vehicle and when simply doing his duty and trying to help a member of the public, namely you."

Judge Sloan said Oldfield has suffered "a number of traumatic events" in her life and is a "vulnerable individual" with a long history of mental health issues, which reduce her culpability for the offences.

The judge said Oldfield has been doing "extremely well" at college, hopes to attend university and has been assessed as a "low risk" of re-offending.

Judge Sloan added: "It is clear you are now genuinely remorseful for your actions".