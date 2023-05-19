Sunderland student admits murder of Michelle Hanson after sparking nationwide manhunt

Detectives launched a search to track down Alexander Carr after Michelle Hanson, 48, was found dead at a property in Brady Street in Sunderland on December 3, with wounds to her neck.

During a major operation, lasting more than a fortnight, police released pictures and CCTV of Carr, featuring his distinctive walk, before he was arrested in London.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to murder.

Police believe Michelle Hanson was murdered in her Sunderland home last weekend.

He will receive a mandatory life sentence at the next hearing on June 16 and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: “There is only one sentence that can be imposed in respect of the offence of murder and that is a sentence of imprisonment for life.

“However, I am required to specify the minimum term you must remain in custody before you could even be considered for release.

“I will make a determination as to the minimum term once I have read and heard all relevant information about you in advance of and at the sentence hearing.”

Shortly after Michelle’s tragic death, her daughter Shannon Brown, 29, paid tribute to her mother.

Shannon said: “As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened.

“My mam was a caring, kind and loving person.

“She would never hurt anyone - even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.

“She always got on with things and never gave up.

“It’s heart-breaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again.

“She will be missed by all of us.

“Her granddaughter turns two in a couple of weeks and it is devastating that she will not get the chance to get to know her nana.

“Our lives will never be the same again.

“All we want now is justice for our mam.”

During an extensive police operation to track down Carr independent charity Crimestoppers issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that would lead to his arrest.

Members of the public were warned not approach him, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Police said at the time Carr is from Sunderland he is also known to visit Newcastle, North Tyneside and had links to some areas in Northumberland, as well as London.

Speaking after Carr’s conviction, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr of Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly I would like to praise the bravery and strength shown by Michelle’s family throughout these proceedings.

“Not only have they had to come to terms with the tragic loss of their mam and grandmother, but they also played a role in helping us to locate Carr – who was desperately trying to evade arrest.

“His despicable actions speak volumes. Carr murdered Michelle and then fled down south and went into hiding so he could not be held accountable. That arrogance and lack of remorse has been difficult for Michelle’s family to come to terms with, and we are thankful he is now behind bars, facing a life sentence for his actions.

