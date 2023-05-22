David Vincent, 48, is starting 10 weeks behind bars following a latest bust-up which saw him toss eggs around their Silksworth home.

Via a restraining order, Vincent, of Somerset Street, Silksworth, was permitted to see his father, provided he did not harass him or cause him distress.

And there was no restriction on him meeting his mum, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

But he shattered the paternal truce by kicking off on Tuesday, May 9, after Vincent Snr found the younger man sozzled on his settee.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said Vincent became angry when his father would not let him see what he was looking at on an Apple iPad.

Ms Begum added: “His father describes his son as lying on the sofa and believed he was intoxicated or under the influence of something, and shouting and being abusive.

“He went to pick up his iPad to look through documents which were private and confidential.

“His son said he had secrets and accused him of having something to do with the defendant’s ex-partner.

“The father decided that he would leave the house and pick up his wife and then found out eggs had been thrown at windows.

“The defendant said he would put the windows out, which was said in front of the grandson. The wife has called the police.”

Vincent pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress as prohibited by a restraining order.

He has 53 previous criminal convictions from 107 offences, and last breached the order in March, when he was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said the terms of the order meant it was open to abuse as it allowed leeway as to what constituted fair contact.

Mr Armstrong revealed it had led to Vincent sleeping in his parent’s shed but being allowed into their home during cold weather and for showers.

He added: “The court is well-aware of the difficult situation the family have been living under.

“The mum and dad have said it would be much easier if we made it no contact.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield said the three-year restraining order banned any contact with both parents and him going to their home.