Sunderland son jailed after breaching court order banning him entering mum's home

Scott Campion, 23, was sentenced to 12 weeks behind bars for offences which include ignoring a restraining order banning him from going inside his mum’s house.

It was imposed against homeless Campion on Wednesday, March 23, after he was convicted of a battery offence against her and damaging her property.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he first breached the order on Wednesday, June 8, by attending her address at her invitation.

His actions led to his arrest and return to court the following day - and the imposition of a community order as punishment.

But he repeated the offence just five days later on Monday, June 13, by again stepping over the threshold.

Police were called by his mum when matters frayed, leading to another appearance at the same court – and the imposition of the jail term.

The court heard Campion committed both breaches while subject to a six-month suspended prison sentence.

That sentence was imposed in June last year after he was caught in possession of a bladed article in public.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Winchester said: “On Monday, June 13, police received a call from the defendant’s mother to say that he was inside her property.

“Officers have attended the property and the defendant was found inside and in breach of the restraining order.

“The crown sees this as a persistent breach, it’s the second breach that’s occurred.”

Campion, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the breach of a restraining order which allows him to see and speak to his mother but not to enter her home.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “There are difficulties with this case. His mother didn’t want the restraining order and came to court to have it removed.

“A judge gave an order that he can still go to her home so that they can speak. This has caused all manner of problems.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Campion for eight weeks for the order breach.

Judge Passfield revoked the community order imposed on June 8 and sentenced him to four weeks in prison, to run consecutively.

She also revoked a second community order, imposed for a criminal damage offence, and sentenced him to eight weeks behind bars, to run concurrently.

And she activated 12 weeks of the suspended prison sentence, to run concurrently.

Judge Passfield told him: “You’ve been on this restraining order for less than three months and have been to court twice for breaching it, more recently in court just five days ago.