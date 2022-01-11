Sunderland social media menace who pestered women on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat and sexually assaulted victim is caged

Corrie Talbot targeted females over Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat and sent them shocking sexual messages and pictures.

The 21-year-old's sinister behaviour took a terrifying twist when he groped a woman in Sunderland because he felt the "sudden urge" to touch her "as he found her attractive".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victims were left "distressed", "really shook up" and one told police "I don't know what he is capable of".

Corrie Talbot.

Another said: "There is no reason for him to say the horrible things he did."

The woman who was sexually assaulted by Talbot said in a victim impact statement: "I was left shaken by this incident and more so after I had time to reflect on what happened."

The court heard the sickening messages sent by Talbot included references to sex, violence and one woman was told she would be stabbed.

He threatened he would shoot another victim's dad with a crossbow and made other outrageous references to family members.

Talbot, of no fixed address but formerly from Sunderland, admitted sexual assault, harassment and six offences of malicious communication, all committed between May 2020 and June 2021.

Alec Burns, defending, said Talbot, who was detained due to mental health difficulties during the period he committed the offences, has deteriorating mental health and is homeless.

Judge Penny Moreland jailed Talbot for two years and said he must register as a sex offender for ten years.

The judge said she had read medical reports relating to Talbot's mental health conditions and told him: "I note both doctors say your voluntary consumption ofdrink and drugs makes you more erratic and unpredictable and more impulsive.

"You have not helped yourself with your voluntary consumption."

The court heard Talbot's mother sent a letter to the court detailing her concerns about her son and her desire to have him hospitalised or helped.

Judge Moreland said "no options" of that kind were available to the court.