Sunderland shoplifters fined after returning to old habits

Two Sunderland shoplifters defied a ban by retailer Next from entering its stores by pinching school clothing from its MetroCentre outlet.

Serial offenders Terry Connolly, 45, and accomplice Lesley Towers, 41, targeted the Gateshead branch during a genuine shopping trip, a court heard.

The pair were banned from Next stores.

But they veered off course and into criminality on Friday, August 9, when Towers, of Shoreswood Drive, Tunstall, ran low on cash.

She and Connolly, of Church Street North, Monkwearmouth, were clocked on CCTV swiping £60 worth of shoes and tops.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told Towers, although short of money, stole for stealing’s sake.

And Connolly went along with her scheme, clearly knowing she was up to no good, his solicitor admitted.

Towers, who has 33 previous convictions from 50 offences, and Connolly, with 41 convictions from 87 offences, each admitted a charge of theft from a shop.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “CCTV was viewed by Next which showed the defendants.

“Ms Towers was banned from all Next stores and was at the time of the offence.

“Her last conviction for shop theft was in October 2023 and she is subject to a community order until January.

“Mr Connolly was observed with Ms Towers shopping, or looking to shop, and taking things without paying.

“At the time, he was subject to a ban from all Next stores. His last conviction was in November 2023. He was subject to a community order.”

David Forrester, defending Towers, said: “She was at the Metro Centre at the end of the school holidays.

“She had been shopping legitimately but went into Next and there were clothing items.

“She says this wasn’t planned. She couldn’t afford everything. This was an old habit she should have got over by now. It’s stealing for stealing.”

Alastair Naismith, for Connolly, said: “It’s clear from CCTV that he’s with Ms Towers. He was aware that a theft was taking place.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered each defendant to pay £30 compensation to Next and £85 court costs.

She fined Connolly £180, and sentenced Towers to a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work.