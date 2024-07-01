Sunderland shoplifter warned she's in 'last-chance saloon' after raid on Spar in Chester Road
Toni Peel, 34, was given the warning words as she stood in the dock to admit pinching an unknown value of meat from Spar's outlet in Chester Road, near High Barnes in Sunderland.
District Judge Zoe Passfield also ordered Peel, of Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, Sunderland to stay clear of the store until her later sentencing hearing.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant committed the theft on Sunday, June 23.
She struck while subject to a court-imposed community order for a past misdemeanour.
The judge granted her bail on condition she does not enter the Spa ahead of sentencing on the theft and other undisclosed matters at the same court on Tuesday, July 23.
The Probation Service told the hearing Peel needed to first be assessed for her suitability to be placed on a drug rehabilitation programme.
Peel pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft from a shop.
Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Peel had issues around mental health and confirmed she had been fast tracked for accommodation and stability support.
Judge Passfield told the defendant she would be required to undergo a drug treatment assessment before she could be sentenced.
Granting her bail and releasing her from the court, she warned her about further offending ahead of her return to court, adding: “Make sure you stay out of trouble.”