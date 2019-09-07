Sunderland shoplifter stole £104 worth of goods from Asda including bread buns, razor blades and packets of Nesquik

Bread buns and razor blades were among the random selection of items a Sunderland man stole from Asda.

By Sue Kirby
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 10:37
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard staff saw Michael Peter Gallagher, 30, placing items in his jacket.

The court heard Gallagher, of Sutherland Drive, stole goods totalling £104.80, including bread buns, razor blades and packets of Nesquik drinking powder.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said: “Mr Gallagher was seen selecting items and placing them in his jacket.

“Staff approached him, he said he had problems with his hands. He was given a basket and he continued around the store and again placed items in his jacket.”

Harry Burn, defending, said Gallagher handed back the items straight away.

He was given a conditional discharge for a year and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 surcharge.