Sunderland shoplifter jailed after 'prolific' spate of thefts

A Sunderland shoplifter branded “prolific” by a judge has been jailed for stealing a coat and for a catalogue of other crimes.

Andrea Tulip, 39, was put behind bars for 36 weeks for offences which included pinching the clothing item from retailer Next’s store at the Bridges shopping centre.

But several other past misdemeanours caught up with Tulip when she appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to admit her guilt.

District Judge Zoe Passfield revoked a community order, previously imposed for other admitted matters – and replaced it with several jail terms.

The judge jailed Tulip for eight weeks for the theft of the coat on Monday, December 2, and to the same term for a burglary on Saturday, July 8 last year.

She also sentenced six weeks, to run consecutively, for a theft committed on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Judge Passfield added six weeks of prison time, also to run consecutively, for another theft in July last year, and to eight weeks for each of three other thefts.

Each of the three will run concurrently to each other but consecutively to the other sentences.

Tulip was also handed a two-week prison term, to run concurrently, for failing to surrender to custody.

Imposing the sentences, the judge told Tulip she had been responsible for “prolific shoplifting over the past few years”, adding: “There’s not a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said police had been alerted to Tulip entering the Bridges and had challenged her.

A search uncovered the coat which still had on its sales tag and store bosses confirmed it was missing from its clothing rack.

Tulip pleaded guilty to one count of theft and admitted the other offences at previous hearings.

Heather Bolton, defending, said Tulip had suffered by being in an abusive relationship and was engaging well with a Wearside addictions recovery service.

But she conceded her client had not been compliant with the community order the judge revoked.

Tulip was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.