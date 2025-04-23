Sunderland shopkeeper left in fear after being threatened by thief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A court has heard how a man threatened to put out a shopkeeper’s windows after being caught trying to pinch sweets from her city store.

John Monarch, 45, issued the warning after being told to get out of the confectionery outlet in the city’s Queen Alexandra Road.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

He had entered with another man and was seen to stuff sweets into his pocket by a second staff member at around 1.30pm on Thursday, February 13.

When told a pink sweet nugget was visible, he retorted that the shop owner should “watch herself”, prosecutor Paul Doney said.

Mr Doney revealed Monarch also warned the windows would be put out and she should “watch her car” – then bizarrely identified himself on the way out.

He added: “The defendant has left, and he said, ‘I’m Johnny Monarch a number of times.”

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told Monarch was then found with drugs hidden in a Kinder chocolate egg when searched.

Mr Doney said it contained anxiety treatment drug pregabalin, which had not been prescribed and which Monarch admitted he used to self-medicate.

In a victim statement, the shopkeeper said the defendant’s threats had made her fear for her safety and that of her staff.

Monarch pleaded guilty to charges of attempted theft, making a threat to damage or destroy property, and possession of a class C drug.

He did so by video link from HMP Ranby, in Nottinghamshire, having been recalled to jail after breaching the terms of his licence.

The court heard Monarch, previously of Cairo Street, Hendon, is not expected to be freed until March 2027.

Ben Hurst, defending, said: “He was recalled on February 18, three days after these matters were first in court.

“I would say these offences are relatively low level. There was no pre-sentence report because he is in custody.

“They were not sophisticated offences, he even told the victim who he was. The pregabalin is for self-medicating.”

Magistrates told Monarch their powers of sentence were limited by the fact he was back behind bars.

They ordered him to pay £100 compensation to his victim and sentenced him to a 12-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.