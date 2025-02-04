Sunderland shopkeeper bottled in violent raid

A shopkeeper had a bottle smashed across his head and was sprayed in the face with an aerosol during a "horrific attack" by raiders.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, who was left in fear for his life, had been working at a store on Hylton Road in Sunderland when Ethan McCloud and Brooklyn Gray walked in last November.

Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard the worker said the rule of the store meant only one of them was allowed in at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, McCloud launched a vile racist attack, calling him a "black ****", warning "I'm going to stab you" then punching him in the face.

Northumbria Police

Prosecutor Joe Culley told the court the men ended up on the ground and said: "McCloud restrained the complainant, with his legs either side of his stomach and continued to punch him to the head and body."

The court heard while the violence went on, Gray helped herself to bottles of spirits then picked up an aerosol.

Mr Culley said: "She used that to spray the complainant in the face, which affected his sight and breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"McCloud picked up a bottle of alcohol and used it to strike the complainant's head, causing the bottle to smash.

"He then picked up the smashed bottle and gestured threateningly with it.

"The complainant was protesting 'stop, stop'.

"Both defendants then started to take further bottles of alcohol and vapes before leaving."

The court heard the raid lasted around one minute and 40 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an impact statement, the victim described what happened as a "horrific attack" and that he feared he was going to be killed.

He added that he was left "terrified" by the violence and racial abuse.

McCloud, 26, of no fixed address, admitted robbery and racially aggravated unlawful wounding and has been jailed for five years and ten months.

Liam O'Brien, defending, said: "He tells me he's not racist but accepts he made racially abusive comments and would like to apologise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, 23, of Orwell Court, Stanley, who was on a suspended prison sentence at the time, admitted robbery and has been jailed for four years and four months

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Gray is highly vulnerable, easily manipulated and has been the victim of domestic violence.

Both defendants, who both have criminal records and had troubled backgrounds, were issued with ten-year restraining orders to keep them away from the area of the shop.

Judge Gavin Doig said it was "good fortune" the victim, who was left with cuts, bruises and soreness and still requires physiotherapy, was not more seriously injured.