Sunderland sex offender wiped internet history and used alias names online while banned from doing both

James McGuire was given a suspended prison sentence in January last year for making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography. At the same time he was given a sexual harm prevention order and made to sign the sex offenders register, which control his activities and internet use.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told Newcastle Crown Court when police went to his home to carry out a routine check in March last year McGuire's phone internet browsing history had been deleted and he had used fake names on websites, despite the court orders banning him from doing both. The court heard despite it being deleted, McGuire's phone history was retrieved by police specialists and no illegal material was found.

McGuire, 40, of Eglington Tower, Sunderland, admitted breach of a sexual harm prevention order and two charges of failing to comply withnotification requirements.

James McGuire.

Jonathan Pigford, defending, said McGuire had used the alias names on a Sunderland football fan forum and on Instagram, which he used for entirelyinnocent purposes. Mr Pigford said McGuire has complied with probation officials, has employment and has stayed out of trouble since.

Mr Recorder Paul Reid said no harm or distress was caused by the recent offences but warned McGuire: "The material wasn't illegal, if it had been I would be sending you straight to prison."