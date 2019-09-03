Sunderland sex offender who left underage victim traumatised is jailed almost 30 years after his crimes
A sex offender has been put behind bars almost 30 years after his crimes were committed.
David Wood's victim, who suffers from PTSD, said his conviction by a jury "is part of the healing process" for her after years of struggling with the effects of what he did.Wood, 62, who has lived abroad but is formerly of Sunderland, denied indecent assault and two offences of indecency with a child, all in relation to the same underage girl, but was found guilty after a trial in July.At Newcastle Crown Court Wood was jailed for six years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.
Wood must abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.
Judge Julie Clemitson told him: "She hated you for what you had done."
The judge added: "Undoubtedly, your behaviour towards her had a profound and long-lasting impact upon her life."
Judge Clemitson said Wood, who has no convictions before of after the offences and handed character references to the court, "no longer presents a substantial risk towards children".
Sue Hirst, defending, said Wood gave up his life in Tenerife after the charges were brought against him.
Miss Hirst added: "Character references speak of other aspects of Mr Wood's character, him having been a loyal friend to people, of hard work.
"As a result of the convictions he and his partner, who he has been with for three-and-a-half years, have had to abandon the life in Tenerife, having lived there for some time.
"Mr Wood had remained in this country and his partner has returned from the property in Tenerife, facing having to rebuild her life in this country in order to continue supporting him."
Anyone who has been a victim of any form of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
To contact the 24/7 Crisis Helpline, call 03333448283 or find out more about our Sexual Assault Referral Centre by searching REACH SARC online.
Victims can also contact Victims First Northumbria on 0800 011 3116 for independent advice and support.