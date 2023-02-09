Sunderland sex offender sent death threats to woman he met on Snapchat just months after being released from prison

Jordan Rutherford was released from a two-year jail term last January and befriended the victim, who knew nothing about his past, over Snapchat in April.

Newcastle Crown Court heard in a bid to "push boundaries" and get a "thrill", the 21-year-old sent a series of sinister death treats to the woman, that left her "petrified".

Prosecutor Liam O'Brien said Rutherford sent the victim a copy of his location, to prove that he was nearby and researching kill threat phrases online, to ensure they were "as chilling as they possibly could be".

Jordan Rutherford. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Rutherford, of no fixed address but who is from Sunderland, admitted stalking involving fear of violence.

The court heard Rutherford was jailed in October 2021 for three charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child and making a threat to kill that victim.

He was under supervision when he was released but failed to engage properly with the authorities, who were trying to help him find accommodation.

Mr O'Brien said Rutherford never actually met the woman and their communication was online only but their potential relationship raised concerns for probation officials.

The court heard those fears were raised with Rutherford during a meeting and he confessed he "pushed the boundaries because of the thrill it gave him".

It was after that meeting Rutherford told the woman he had previously been in prison but did not tell her the full extent of his past crimes.

Mr O'Brien said Rutherford then sent the first of the threat messages, which said: "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to come to your house on Saturday and I will put your door through, I will come inside yours. I really want to hurt you, I will make sure you can't escape. I love you but I need to end you."

After she received the terrifying text, the woman was contacted by Rutherford's probation officer, who told her the truth about his past crimes, including the fact he had a history of carrying knives.

The following day, the frightened victim received another message from Rutherford, saying he would kill her and complaining that she had blocked him on other methods of contact.

She received further death threat messages, warning that he would come to her home, that she would be unable to escape and "you will be dead".

Mr O'Brien said: "It is clear the defendant would have been aware what he was saying was scaring her and she wanted him to stop sending her threatening messages. Still, he didn't.

"She was petrified, believed he was going to hurt her and even more scared when he began sending screen shots of his location, showing her he was nearby."

The court heard Rutherford continue to tell the woman he was going to murder her and rang the emergency services to say the same.

He was arrested and his internet history revealed he had searched "disturbing things to say about killing people" and court sentencing guidelines for threatening to kill.

The victim said in a statement: "I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

"I am terrified in case he is around the corner."

Vic Laffey, defending, said Rutherford wanted to be arrested and told the court: "He had in his mind simply to go back to prison.

"He openly accepts he needs help.

"He deeply regrets he betrayed her trust and made her feel unsafe."

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Rutherford to three years behind bars with a ten year restraining order.

The judge said Rutherford poses a "high risk of serious harm" and told him: