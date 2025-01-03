Sunderland sex offender robbed his own partner and threatened to break her arms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender attacked his partner and threatened to break her arms when she refused to give in to his demands for cash.

Mark James, who has a record for sexual offences including rape, had already been given £20 by his 63-year-old partner so he could buy booze and cigarettes but started pestering her for another £10.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when she refused his repeated requests for more cash James, who had downed around 18 cans of lager, issued threats and lashed out with his fists.

James, 52, of Shaftoe Road, Sunderland, admitted attempted robbery and has been told he poses an "ongoing and significant danger to women".

Prosecutor Saba Shan told the court James had been in a relationship with the woman for more than three years and was drinking at her home last October.

The woman gave him £20 and he bought more alcohol but he became agitated when it ran out and the she asked him to leave.

Miss Shan told the court: "The defendant said he would leave but on condition she give him a further £10. She refused, saying she had given him £20 earlier that day."

The court heard James threw beer over the woman and made repeated requests for another £10, while becoming increasingly aggressive.

Miss Shan said James turned the lights off in the room to prevent people seeing in and added: "He threatened to break her arms if she didn't give him the money before picking up a glass vase from the coffee table and raising it as if he was going to throw it.

"He grabbed her forearm and began twisting it and repeated he was going to break her arms.

"The defendant began to punch her to the head. She begged him to stop but he continued to punch her to the head. She said she can't recall how many times but she was in a lot of pain."

The court heard the attack came to an end when a neighbour knocked on the window.

The victim, who had a black eye, said in an impact statement: "I feel he wanted to kill me. It terrifies me to think what might have happened if he neighbour hadn't intervened."

The court heard the woman initially said she never wanted to see James again but later contacted the prosecution authorities to say she does want to speak to him.

Jason Smith, defending, told the court: "This offence is driven by his insatiable need for alcohol as a consequence of his alcohol addiction. He takes full responsibility for the actions on that day."

Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon sentenced James to three-and-a-half years with a two year extended licence period and told him: "You pose an ongoing and significant risk to women."