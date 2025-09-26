Sunderland sex offender jailed after being found with secret phone under his pillow
Conner Pattinson has to inform the authorities of any internet device he has access to and any alias name he is using, as well as a number of other obligations, due to his conviction for having child abuse images in 2023.
Newcastle Crown Court heard when an officer attended his home in March to carry out a risk review, Pattinson showed them nothing but a broken Nokia handset.
But when his bedroom was searched another smart phone was found under his pillow.
The court heard when the second phone was looked at it revealed Pattinson had set up a Facebook and Snapchat account, where he was using an undeclared user name.
Pattinson claimed he had forgot to disclose the second phone in time so decided "not to say anything" and confessed knowing that he should declare his social media activity.
The 22-year-old, of Lord Street, Sunderland, admitted four offences of breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
Pattinson was also in breach of the suspended sentence imposed when he was convicted in 2023 for three offences of having indecent images of children.
Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to a total of two years behind bars and said he poses an "ongoing risk of harm to children".
Vic Laffey, defending, said Pattinson has spent around six months on remand and has mental health problems.