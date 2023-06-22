A pest who "forcefully" groped a stranger in a packed city pub has kept his freedom.

Sintayhu Teressa had leered at and pestered his victim as she waited to order drinks at the busy bar then reached forward and grabbed her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she was left "very upset" and said in a statement: "I felt a hand move down my clothing and forcefully grab my crotch area, over the clothing.

"The force was enough to hurt and other people were alerted."

Teressa, 36, of Wolseley Terrace, Sunderland, denied sexual assault but was convicted after a magistrates court trial, where he claimed he must have touched the woman as he tried to "steady himself".

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court the attack, that happened in Newcastle city centre, was captured on CCTV.

Miss Glover said the victim, who was out with friends, was vulnerable as she had gone to the bar area alone and added: "He was under the influence of alcohol.

"The CCTV suggests a level of targeting because of the leering before the sexual assault."

Judge Christopher Prince said the offence was "outrageous, blatant and forceful" and told Teressa: "Having spoken to her and clearly pestered her when you were drunk you leaned forward and grabbed her crotch, very forcibly, with your hand in the middle of a crowded bar.

"She was understandably shocked and distressed at your conduct.

"In her statement she was still angry and concerned."

The judge said, according to the Home Office, Teressa is an illegal entrant and is liable for removal from the UK but has an outstanding application for leave to remain.

Teressa, who had the assistance of an Amharic interpreter at the hearing, handed in certificates from the ambulance service for a skills workshop he completed and from the International Community Organisation of Sunderland for contributing to society.

Kate Barnes, defending, said Teressa has been in no trouble before or since, does voluntary work at a church and had drank too much that night.

Miss Barnes added: "He seeks asylum against a background of extreme adversity. In this country he makes a positive contribution to his community."

