Sunderland sex offender faces jail after breaching a sexual harm prevention order

A Sunderland sex offender was caught accessing social media sites via a mobile phone he kept concealed from police under his pillow, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Pattinson, 22, convicted in 2023 of indecent child images offences, had been using Facebook and Snapchat on a device he claimed not to possess.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

His lie was exposed when officers searched the bedroom of his home in Lord Street, Silksworth, during a spot check on Monday, March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pattinson had denied owning any device which could access the internet, other than a broken Nokia phone he told police they already knew about.

Possession of the new phone put him in breach of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, imposed by Durham Crown Court in September 2023.

At the same hearing he was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images.

The order’s prohibitions include having a device not registered with police and having unregistered internet accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The defendant is subject to a sexual harm prevention order, and there was a visit to his home address.

“What the police describe is the defendant opening the door and being asked about his mobile phone.

“He states, ‘It’s a Nokia, it’s broken, you’ve seen it before, it doesn’t work’.

“When asked about other mobile devices he said ‘no’, but when officers checked there was a mobile phone under his pillow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They did checks, and they found he was using both Facebook and Snapchat accounts.

“He had never registered with the police the names he was using. He was using the phone and accounts.

“Because police were not aware of the phone, they were not able to install software that could monitor the sexual harm prevention order.

“There are concerns in relation to this defendant. The order is in place to prevent the defendant from committing further offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a mobile phone which he shouldn’t have and accounts that he shouldn’t have.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Pattinson pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He did so by having a mobile phone that police did not know about, and failing to make a smartphone available for inspection.

The charges also relate to having Facebook and Snapchat accounts, and failing to notify police which prevented monitoring software being installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “I’ve explained that the matter is likely to go to the crown court because of the sexual harm prevention order.

“I think in general these four offences are all part of the same bad decision, which is not to disclose the phone in the first place which has snowballed.”

The Probation Service said Pattinson’s offender manager had been looking to lower his risk level, but his new offences had derailed that.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned for reports and remanded Pattinson into custody to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, April 28.