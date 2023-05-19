Sunderland sex offender chased down teenage girl after her shoelaces came undone

David Stead chased after a group of teens in Sunderland and most ran off, but the victim was unable to get away as her shoe laces had become untied.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Stead caught her and grabbed her from behind then turned her around to face him, while she put up a struggle and shouted for help.

Stead then groped the girl, on top of her clothing, before her friend ran back and was able to grab her arm and pull her away, while calling the stranger a “nonce”.

A short time later they saw Stead again and he shouted at them “do you want it” while grabbing at his private parts.

After telling Stead to leave them alone, they then ran to a pub for help and a group of men stepped in and challenged Stead then alerted the police.

He was described by the girls as “drunk, swerving all over” at the time.

Stead, 38, of Torrens Road, Sunderland, later admitted sexual assault.

The court heard the attack has had an affect on the victim, who said in a statement: “I feel like he has robbed me of my independence. I no longer feel safe on my own.”

The court heard Stead has a previous convictions, which include exposing himself and making sexual remarks to an adult woman at a Metro station.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Stead to 14 months behind bars and said he must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Sophie Allinson, defending, said Stead, who was employed as a skilled labourer, has a long standing alcohol problem and added: “He remembers little to none of the material date.”

She said Stead “remembers little” of what happened with the victim and added: “He was significantly intoxicated at the time.”