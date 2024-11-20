Sunderland sex offender caught with child abuse images under his pillow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender caught with child abuse images on a phone he kept under his pillow has been jailed.

Northumbria Police

Police had visited Maurice Foster to carry out a home risk review in January as a result of him having a sexual harm prevention order due to previous offending.

Prosecutor Rachel Kelly told Newcastle Crown Court that Foster showed officers a Samsung mobile, which he "produced from under his pillow" and confessed there would be illegal images on it.

Miss Kelly said when Foster's home was searched a further 13 internet devices, which he had not registered as required, were seized. He admitted he had had them under his bed for around two years.

The court heard a total of ten child abuse images and one of extreme pornography were found.

Foster, 52, of Murton Street, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted breach of a sexual harm prevention order, making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

The court heard he has previous convictions for indecent assaults as well as illegal images offences.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced him to 37 months behind bars.

Kate Barnes, defending, said Foster has already completed courses designed to alter his thinking and prevent him offending and the probation service has now concluded he cannot be managed in the community.

Miss Barnes added: "He is entirely realistic and he is committed to attempting to improve his position while he continues to serve the custodial sentence."