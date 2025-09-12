Sunderland sex offender breaches suspended sentence

He deleted his internet search history (image credit: Pixabay)

A Sunderland sex offender could be jailed after he breached the terms of a suspended sentence multiple times as little as four days after it was imposed by a judge.

After keeping his liberty, Luke Ferry, 30, almost immediately installed encryption software, deleted his internet history and used social media accounts police did know about.

He also failed to reveal several online usernames and that he had a device capable of storing digital images and accessing the internet – and had remote storage data access.

By doing so, Ferry, of Lofthill, Moorside, breached the terms of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), imposed at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, August 8.

The 10-year order was put in place after he was handed an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years, for three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

It prohibits him from possessing electronic devices with internet capabilities that police are not informed of within three days of purchase.

The other terms of the order also relate to his use of the internet and his possession of devices and data that can store digital images.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 10, he pleaded guilty to seven counts of breaching a SHPO, all between Tuesday, August 12, and Friday, August 29.

He also admitted two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – with two further counts dropped by prosecutors.

Those offences relate to him having a knuckle duster and a disguised knife at his home on August 29.

Prosecutor John Garside told magistrates that Ferry’s social media accounts included X, WhatsApp and Reddit and that he registered the username ‘selfannihilation’.

Mr Garside said the weapons were found as part of the same search carried out by police.

Of the device offences, he added: “It’s a breach of a crown court suspended sentence order. I’d invite the court to send him to Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing.”

Tom Morgan, defending, said: “I could mitigate at length. The reality is that these matters do breach a crown court suspended sentence order that was very recently imposed.”

Magistrates ordered an all-options report and Ferry will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, October 9.