Sunderland sex offender back in court after incident in city centre

Derick Grey.

A convicted sex offender breached a court order imposed 17-years ago by getting drunk on the street.

Derick Grey was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order in 2007 but has repeatedly breached its terms.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 64-year-old flouted it again last month by being a "nuisance" in Sunderland city centre.

He approached a group of females as well as a family who he asked for cash.

Judge Gavin Doig said the terms of the order state he is not allowed to drink or be intoxicated in a public place.

Judge Doig added: "On the 23rd of May this year you were in the Park Lane bus station in Sunderland city centre. You were making a nuisance of yourself.

"A security operative had people come up to him alerting him to your presence. You had been bothering these young women. Apparently you touched one of their legs although it was said to be accidental.

"He observed you and said you went up to a family asking for money. He asked you to leave and formed the impression you were intoxicated.

"The police were called and they found you in a public house. They found you to be drunk."

Judge Doig added: "You have previously been convicted of breaching this order on a number of occasions since 2021."

Grey, of Abbey Lodge, Toward Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to breaching the SHPO.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, told the court that Grey had been the victim of crime days before the offence took place and is also on medication for diagnosed schizophrenia.

She said: "It's clear this gentleman has suffered a very difficult childhood and has never really recovered from the trauma he has suffered as a child.

"It appears when something traumatising occurs to him he can and does fall back on old habits of drinking alcohol that leads him to committing offences of this nature.

"He has been working well in the custodial environment, remaining compliant with medication and he presents somewhat better when I met with him originally several weeks ago."

Judge Doig sentenced him to eight months suspended for two years and ordered 45 rehabilitation days to be completed.