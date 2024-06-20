Sunderland serial burglar with 'horrendous' record gets jailed again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial burglar who targeted city businesses while out on licence for similar raids is back behind bars.

William Trotter.

William Trotter was jailed for 30 months in January last year after he broke into companies in Sunderland and stole alcohol, cash, tools and equipment.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after being released from prison he struck at a further three firms in the same city and even raided one bar twice.

Trotter, 42, of Donnison Gardens, Sunderland, who has over 100 offences on his record including multiple burglaries, admitted four charges of burglary and has today been jailed for two years.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court Trotter raided the Sweet and Salt eatery in March this year where he caused £1,000 damage and stole cash.

The owner said in an impact statement: "I am trying my best to run my business. These people know what they're doing and have no consideration for businesses or those trying to make a living."

Within days Trotter smashed his way into the Your Move estate agents and caused another £1,000 in damage but left empty handed.

Mr Hopkins said several people are employed in that business and the cost of repairs and security has an effect.

On May 12 Trotter broke into the 808 bar in the city and stole nine bottles of spirit, worth around £200, then went back to the same business on May 20 and took 12 bottles of wine, worth around £70.

The business owner said the raids had a financial effect on him.

Mr Recorder Richard Herrmann said: "He's a hard-working man and rightly says you have no consideration for people who work hard to earn an honest living."

Recorder Herrmann said Trotter has a "horrendous" criminal record and told him: "You are too old for this cycle of offending on release then finding yourself back where you started. It's time you helped yourself and broke the cycle."

The court heard Trotter had a difficult upbringing.