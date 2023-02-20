Generic picture of scrap metal c/o Pixabay.

Reece Todd, 26, of White Hill Road, Easington Lane, told a court his line of work was “too much trouble” and he intended to find other employment.

Todd stole £60 of used batteries from an address in Cuthberts Avenue, Colborn, and £100 of worn metal from outside a property in Sutton Avenue, Catterick Garrison.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he believed the goods, left by bins on Thursday, November 24, were scrap and could legitimately be taken.

In fact, the legal owners had plans for them, including using profit from sales for staff bonuses, prosecutor Mike Lawson said.

He revealed Todd was also caught taking scrap from building merchant Jewson in Northallerton.

Mr Lawson said: “The defendant has travelled to the Northallerton area.

“In respect of the batteries, they belong to a victim who states that he left them in his front garden area and that they were then stolen.

“They were there for a purpose and the defendant didn’t have the right to take them.

"They were not dumped.

“The scrap metal victim works on renovations and any scrap metal is held aside and kept throughout the year.

“He then sells it to give staff bonuses. The defendant came along and was witnessed driving a blue pick-up truck.

“He was seen going into the garden and taking the scrap. At Jewson, this was an offence where he was caught on the site.

“When asked what he was doing, he simply said, ‘I’m getting scrap’.”

Todd pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and one of attempted theft.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “He used to work as a scrap worker and had a round in North Yorkshire but hasn’t for some time.

“He’s been struggling for work and trying to get back into it.

“He used to have an arrangement with the manager of Jewson that he could collect scrap metal. A new manager said ‘no’.

“He thought the other goods were rubbish. He should have checked by knocking on their doors.

“He’s now going to leave this alone, it’s too much trouble. This line of work, it’s not worth the hassle.”