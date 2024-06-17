Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff are hoping a school can remain open after suffering heavy damage following a raid on its roof.

Dubmire Primary Academy staff are “beyond devastated” after thieves stole all the lead from the school roof, causing it to leak and leaving the school facing a bill of thousands of pounds.

The theft from the school in Fence Houses is believed to have happened over the weekend.

Dubmire Primary Academy. Photograph: Google | Google

In a post on the school’s Facebook page this morning (June 17), headteacher Miss Jarvis said: “Sadly we have all returned to school this morning to find that someone has stolen all the lead from the school roof.

“They have caused significant damage to the roof and the building. As you can imagine, we are beyond devastated and we can't understand who would do this to our lovely school.”

An updated statement from the school’s assistant headteacher Helen Anderson said: “There has been significant damage to the roof around the school site and we are dealing with one leak at the moment.

“It looks to have happened over the weekend and it’s hugely disappointing for everyone at the school.

“School budgets are really tight anyway and this is something else we now have to deal with.

“We are currently checking our CCTV and working with the police to find out who has done this.

“We’ve already had lots of calls from parents offering to help, but this just shows how the Dubmire community rallies together in times of need.”

The school remained open today (June 17) and Ms Anderson is hopeful this will continue to be the case, although she said they are hoping for dry weather.

Ms Anderson said: “We have already had people on site to assess the damage and are hopeful the school won’t have to close.

“There are no further leaks and hopefully we have a dry few days so we can get everything fixed.

“Anyone who knows any information about what has happened should contact the police.”