Sunderland scam warning after reports woman knocked on elderly residents' doors asking to see bank statements

A police investigation has been launched in Sunderland following reports a woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors asking to see their bank statements.

Residents have been warned to be vigilant following a number of incidents of the doorstep scam in the Redhouse and Downhill areas of the city were reported to police.

On the evening of May 9, officers received a report that a woman had been knocking on doors asking to see elderly occupants’ bank statements and other personal paperwork.

It was reported that the woman had on some occasions asked to use occupants’ bathrooms as a way of getting inside to look around their homes.

It is not believed that any occupants gave over any details or had any items stolen from their homes, but an investigation has been launched into the incidents.

Northumbria Police is now eager to raise awareness of the recent reports and encourage residents or anybody who knows elderly people who live alone in that area of the city to be vigilant.

Sergeant Louise Mcclennan, of Northumbria Police, said: “Although we are confident none of the victims have handed over any personal information on these occasions, I would like to ensure residents in Redhouse and Downhill are aware of this type of criminality.

“Criminals quite target the most vulnerable in our communities, especially those living alone, so I would ask members of the public to be wary if a suspicious person knocks on the door asking for personal information or to come inside.

“Please make sure you and any loved ones are aware of this, do not let anyone into your home who you do not know, and be careful when keeping large sums of money in the house.

“Anybody with any concerns is encouraged to contact police at the soonest opportunity.”

Officers are eager to hear from anyone who has any further information about the recent spate of suspicious incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1124 090519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.