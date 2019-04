February's statistics below have been compiled from Home Office data contained on the www.police.uk/ website. City centre addresses are excluded from this list and will appear in a separate table soon.

1. Kayll Road, near Sunderland Royal Infirmary Thirty-four reports included 14 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order offences.

2. North Moor Lane Twenty reported offences included 12 cases of shoplifting.

3. Portobello Lane Eighteen reported offences included 12 shoplifting reports and three anti-social behaviour incidents.

4. Portmouth Road Fifteen reported offences included six anti-social behaviour cases and four shoplifting cases.

