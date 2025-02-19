Hospital worker caught drink driving after arguement must confess to NHS bosses

A Sunderland care assistant faces having to come clean with her NHS bosses after being banned from the roads for drink driving, a court heard.

Holly McLoughlin, 36, will not lose her job at Sunderland Royal Hospital, but must tell all to her superiors, her solicitor admitted.

McLoughlin drove home to Hainford Close, Ford Estate, after a bust-up with her sister during a planned sleepover on Thursday, January 2.

She was already indoors when police came calling and confessed all, leading to a positive breath test for booze and her arrest.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, the single mum pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was banned from motoring for 16 months.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “Police were notified of a possible drink driver, and they travelled to Hainford Close.

“They spoke to the defendant, and she confirmed that she had been driving. She was taken to a police station.

“When the defendant was interviewed by the police, she stated that she had been at her sister’s address.

“She said there had been a verbal argument with her sister and she had left the address.”

McLoughlin, who has a single conviction, from 2011, gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 62mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Amy Rochester, defending, said: “She did confirm that she had this argument with her sister. She did panic and didn’t think of her options.

“She said that she had had a lovely day out with her sister and the children, and had stayed over.”

Mrs Rochester said McLoughlin is a single mum and needs her car to help care for her mother, who lives in Sunderland but a drive away.

Addressing District Judge Zoe Passfield, she added: “The disqualification is the thing that gives her significant cause for concern.

“She just falls in that bracket of 17 to 22 months. I ask you to take into account her full compliance with the police.

“These next few months for her are going to be very significant. She doesn’t feel that she will lose her job, but she will have to disclose the conviction to the NHS.

“She regrets that this foolish decision on this evening to drive has affected her more than she cares to think about.”

McLoughlin was also fined £115, with £85 court costs and a £46 victim surcharge.