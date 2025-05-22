Sunderland roofer pleads guilty to criminal damage of girlfriend's property

A Sunderland roofer caused his girlfriend’s car to swerve when he grabbed the handbrake as she drove him home after a bust-up, a court heard.

David Kinnair, 29, of Castleford Road, Hylton Castle, then repeated the trick during the same ride but this time by yanking the steering wheel.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

It was the culmination of a pattern of increasing abuse in which he also smashed a cherished ornament given to his partner by her late grandfather.

And he damaged her trainers and damaged the tyres of her schoolgirl daughter’s bicycle in other incidents, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Despite his antics, the couple, who met online in September 2023 are still together, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Mrs Beck revealed arguments began in February 2024, after his partner became upset when she felt he failed to introduce her to his friends at a christening.

And Kinnair’s actions turned criminal at her home on Thursday, March 21, when he damaged a pair of her trainers.

Ten days later, she found a photo of a woman on his phone, dating to a party he attended while she was away, causing another fall-out.

Of that, Mrs Beck said: “He threw a pop bottle across the room which hit an ornament, causing it to break.

“It had been given to her by her granddad, who had recently passed away. He then shoved a chair across the room which hit a wall.”

The court heard the pair split up on Tuesday, May 7 last year (2024), and a day later, he began sending her abusive text messages.

In one, he warned he would “burn her car out”, Mrs Beck said.

The same day, she returned home and discovered the tyres on her schoolgirl daughter’s bike had been damaged, possibly by being slashed.

Mrs Beck added: “Matters came to a head on June 16 when he accused her of having an affair and swore at her.

“He grabbed her mobile phone and in doing so scratched her hand, but she agreed to drive him home.

She added: “As they were driving out of the street, he punched the built-in sat nav screen, causing £120 of damage.

“He then pulled the handbrake of the car, causing it to swerve across the road.

“He then grabbed the steering wheel, again pulling the car across the road.”

Kinnair, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing criminal damage and one of assault by beating.

In a report, the Probation Service said he had sought professional help for his anger issues and the couple had remained together.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Kinnair had admitted all matters after his victim urged him to face the truth of what he had done.

Mr Westgarth added: “I can tell you he is terrified about the proceedings. I’m pleased that there has been no repetition.

“The common assault was not intended, it was a grab which caused a minor scratch.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Kinnair to a 12-month community order, with 27 rehabilitation days.

He must pay £150 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.