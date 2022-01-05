Sunderland robber jailed after bag snatch as woman walked to Asda

A robber who grabbed a vulnerable woman from behind and snatched her bag as she walked to a supermarket has been jailed for four years.

By Karon Kelly
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:55 am

Stephen Price targeted his victim as she made her way along Leechmere Road towards Asda in Grangetown, Sunderland, alone, in February 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during a "struggle", the 44-year-old attacker took her bag, including her purse which contained bank cards and photographs.

Price, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, denied robbery and was found guilty by a jury after a trial last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stephen Price.

The court heard the ordeal had a "profound affect" on the victim, who has been left "traumatised".

Judge Robert Adams said: "At this stage time has not, so far, been a healer."

Judge Adams told Price: "This was a vulnerable victim, on her own, walking slowly along the road with a shopping trolley.

"You took your chances to make a quick gain."

The court heard Price, who has a good work record, was in the grip of a heroin addiction at the time and was using £20 per day but has since soughtprofessional help.

Peter Schofield, defending, said Price once ran his own fish business and added: "He has a lot to offer."