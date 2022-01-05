Sunderland robber jailed after bag snatch as woman walked to Asda

Stephen Price targeted his victim as she made her way along Leechmere Road towards Asda in Grangetown, Sunderland, alone, in February 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during a "struggle", the 44-year-old attacker took her bag, including her purse which contained bank cards and photographs.

Price, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, denied robbery and was found guilty by a jury after a trial last year.

Stephen Price.

The court heard the ordeal had a "profound affect" on the victim, who has been left "traumatised".

Judge Robert Adams said: "At this stage time has not, so far, been a healer."

Judge Adams told Price: "This was a vulnerable victim, on her own, walking slowly along the road with a shopping trolley.

"You took your chances to make a quick gain."

The court heard Price, who has a good work record, was in the grip of a heroin addiction at the time and was using £20 per day but has since soughtprofessional help.