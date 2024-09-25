Sunderland residents warned about bogus parking scam texts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City residents are being warned not to fall for what appears to be parking scam text messages being sent to people’s phones.

Sunderland City Council said they have received reports of residents who have received a text message about unpaid parking fines.

Residents are being warned about a text message parking scam. | panuwat - stock.adobe.com

In a post on social media a spokesperson said: “These texts are not from us. “We do not send text messages about payments of fines for Penalty Charge Notices.

“If you have received a text message like this you can report it to your mobile network provider as spam.

“If you have clicked on the link and made a payment then please contact your bank to report it and seek a solution.”

The The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has also today (September 25) warned people about the scam which threatens people with being taken to court, banned from driving or having to pay an increased fine.

The DVSA asks anyone who receives a scam text to report it to the National Cyber Security Centre.