Sunderland residents warned about bogus parking scam texts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland City Council said they have received reports of residents who have received a text message about unpaid parking fines.
In a post on social media a spokesperson said: “These texts are not from us. “We do not send text messages about payments of fines for Penalty Charge Notices.
“If you have received a text message like this you can report it to your mobile network provider as spam.
“If you have clicked on the link and made a payment then please contact your bank to report it and seek a solution.”
The The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has also today (September 25) warned people about the scam which threatens people with being taken to court, banned from driving or having to pay an increased fine.
The DVSA asks anyone who receives a scam text to report it to the National Cyber Security Centre.