Sunderland residents warned about bogus message asking for bank details

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City residents have been warned about reports of bogus text messages being sent to people asking them to update their personal information, including bank details.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The messages claim to be from the Home Office or Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and ask people to click on a link to “update” their personal information in order to claim a cost of living payment.

Sunderland residents have been warned about a scam text message. | Sunderland City Council

The message says the “living subsidy” will be “distributed” to claimants this month (November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sunderland City Council have warned residents that the messages are fake and should be reported.

In a statement on social media, a Council spokesperson said: “Be scam aware. We’ve had reports of scam SMS messages targeting residents.

“The messages mention Cost of Living Payments, Winter Fuel Allowance or Household Support Fund and falsely claim to be from the UK Home Office or the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

“The messages might tell you that you’re eligible for a subsidy and urge you to click on the link they provide, which then requests personal info, bank details and payments.

“If you receive a suspicious message, don't click on any links and report it via the National Cyber Security Centre website.”