Sunderland residents warned about bogus message asking for bank details

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:36 GMT
City residents have been warned about reports of bogus text messages being sent to people asking them to update their personal information, including bank details.

The messages claim to be from the Home Office or Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and ask people to click on a link to “update” their personal information in order to claim a cost of living payment.

The message says the “living subsidy” will be “distributed” to claimants this month (November).

However, Sunderland City Council have warned residents that the messages are fake and should be reported.

In a statement on social media, a Council spokesperson said: “Be scam aware. We’ve had reports of scam SMS messages targeting residents.

“The messages mention Cost of Living Payments, Winter Fuel Allowance or Household Support Fund and falsely claim to be from the UK Home Office or the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

“The messages might tell you that you’re eligible for a subsidy and urge you to click on the link they provide, which then requests personal info, bank details and payments.

“If you receive a suspicious message, don't click on any links and report it via the National Cyber Security Centre website.”

