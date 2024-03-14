Sunderland resident 'terrified to go out' because of yobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bright Street in Roker

Roker residents want the police and council to do more after reaching "the end of their tether" about antisocial behaviour on their street.

One Bright Street resident has told the Echo about constant banging on the windows, which are also being pelted with sweets, pop and spat at - and says it has been going on for years.

Front and back doors are being kicked and damaged and at least one person is "terrified to go out", will not answer their own front door and is living with deteriorating mental health.

The resident said: "I don't know how many times I've called the police. They've phoned back and called out occasionally, but I've no faith in them at all. I haven't rang them for six months because there's no point."

Conservative Cllr Sam Johnston, who represents the area said: “I have had a few reports from residents now regarding Bright Street and Gladstone Street and share their concern.

“When people contact the council and police, they need to have confidence that their concerns will be listened to and acted upon swiftly.

“I am calling on both the council and police to help the resident feel safe and secure in their home as a matter of urgency.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “As a force, we are committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and bringing effective justice against those found to have been involved.

“That’s why, throughout the year, we run dedicated operations and initiatives to tackle pockets of disorder, identify perpetrators and ultimately keep our communities safe.

“We recognise the behaviour of a minority can have an adverse impact on the communities we serve – and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the public and partners to tackle any issues.

“We would always encourage anybody who is affected by anti-social behaviour to report it directly to us as soon as possible so we can address any concerns and take appropriate action.

“Anyone with concerns can report to an officer on duty, using the Report page on our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.”

Sunderland City Council said: "We are aware of incidents of antisocial behaviour in this area and would like to thank the residents who have got in touch to report it.

"We have previously carried out a letter drop, informing residents how they can report incidents of anti-social behaviour and encouraging them to get in touch.

"We have also increased our Neighbourhood Warden patrols and are actively trying to identify those responsible.

"The city council takes these reports very seriously and we are working closely with Northumbria Police and where appropriate, local schools, to tackle this issue.