Sunderland rapist who attacked victim twice after plying her with drink is caged

Ian Howdon had poured the victim "large" measures and "encouraged" her to drink until she was "nine-out-of-ten drunk" and then pounced.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the attack took place at a house where people had gone to after a night out.

Howdon, 21, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Sunderland, denied two charges of rape and claimed the sex had been consensual but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

Ian Howdon.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to eight years and three months behind bars and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life.

Judge Spragg said the victim got increasingly drunk, became "passed-out drunk" and someone who had been at the house described her as "really drunk, nine-out-of-ten drunk".

The judge added: "I am satisfied, so I am sure, you were plying her with alcohol that night. I am satisfied, so that I am sure, you were trying to get her drunk.

"You were fully intending to have sex with her that night."

The judge added: "You didn't care by this stage she was so drunk she couldn't possibly have consented.

"She had been sick and was essentially passed out when you raped her."

The court heard a camera outside the window of the room where the attack happened picked up an audio recording, which the judge said was "absolutely harrowing".

In addition, the court heard there was a recording of the 999 call made by the woman after she realised what was happening.

Judge Spragg said: "The terror in her voice was awful to hear."

The court heard Howdon has never been in trouble before and handed in references, including one from a rugby club, about his ordinarily positive character.

Gavin Doig, defending, said Howdon's behaviour in custody has been “exemplary" and he has been praised by prison officials after he assisted another inmate during a medical emergency.

Mr Doig said Howdon is still young and was "immature" at the time he committed the offence.

He added that Howdon has struggled in prison and has needed help with his mental health.