Sunderland rapist made almost £70,000 selling drugs - but ordered to hand over just £218

A serial rapist serving 32-and-a-half years behind bars made almost £70,000 by dealing drugs he used to incapacitate his victims - but has now been left penniless.

University student Omar Sharif, who was named after the film icon, drove a Mercedes sports car with personalised plate and had been commended for charity work, ensnared vulnerable women, who were all in their late teens, with free drugs so he could attack them.

The dangerous "predator" also ran a "busy drug dealing business", which a judge has today ruled earned him £68,442 in cash.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, which Sharif did not attend, prosecutors seized the £218 in cash that police recovered after his arrest, which was the only remaining asset he had.

If Sharif does not sign the cash over to the police, he faces a further 28 days behind bars.

Prosecutor Gavin Doig told the court: "The defendant benefited from crime to the tune of £68,442. The available amount is assessed as being £218.

"Accordingly, we seek to make a confiscation order in that sum.

"That is money that is already in the possession of the police."

Mr Recorder Jacques Algazy QC said: "I make the order you seek."

The judge said the money must be paid over within three months or Sharif faces a further 28 days in prison.

Last October, jurors found 24-year-old Sharif, who is a nephew of murdered takeaway boss Tipu Sultan, guilty of raping three women, sexually assaulting a fourth, supplying MDMA to the victims and an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Sharif, had admitted drug supply charges as well as perverting justice and perjury in relation to lies he told about being at the scene of his uncle's murder, while giving evidence at a pervious trial.

Judge Penny Moreland said at the time that the former Northumbria University undergraduate, who was on track for a first class degree in Geography is a public danger and branded him a "sexual predator".

Judge Moreland told him at the sentence hearing: "I have formed the view that you are a sexual predator. As a drug dealer, you knew the young women who were buying drugs from you were driven to use drugs, they were likely to accept free drugs.

"They were easily impressed by your tawdry displays and insincere flattery.

"They were easily intimidated when you chose to threaten them, directly or indirectly."

Judge Moreland sentenced Sharif to 32-and-a-half years behind bars with a five year extended licence period.

The court heard he will serve at least 19 years behind bars but could serve the total 37-and-a-half unless he is deemed safe to be back out on the streets.

Judge Moreland said Sharif's dangerousness was "compounded by utter disregard for the truth" and that he behaved in a way that was "entirely immoral".

The judge told Sharif: "I have formed the view the pattern of sexual offending shows you are a sexual predator.

"You took advantage of a number of young women, who were vulnerable in different ways.

"You deployed a range of tactics to obtain their submission and compliance, including use of drugs upon them, including intimidation and your determined attempts to silence any complaint made thereafter."

The court heard the Sharif's victims have told of their nightmares, self harm and even a suicide attempt after their ordeals, which one woman said has "ruined" her life.

The court heard Sharif sexually assaulted one woman at The Forge student accommodation in Sunderland after plying her with so much MDMA that she was "out of it".

The victim had gone into a student bedroom at the site, where Sharif "encouraged" her to take lines of MDMA so she was "rendered vulnerable to him".

The court heard she was then pinned down onto a bed and sexually assaulted, while she repeatedly told him "no", before she managed to fight him off.

Sharif raped a second woman, who he gave MDMA to in a room at the Travelodge in Sunderland and attacked her again at his home.

The woman told detectives she had never tried MDMA before she went to the hotel room and added: "I was just sitting there and he asked if I wanted a line.

"I said no at first."

The victim added: "I was going to go with her then she pushed me on the bed. I was stood up and he just pushed me on the bed."

The teenager said she thinks nothing was said during the rape attack but added: "I can't really remember, I was off my face."

She told detectives she held her hands over her face during the ordeal and that she saw Sharif, who she was "frighened of" after the attack, to get more drugs.

He raped her for a second time when she visited him at his home to get a supply.

The court heard Sharif raped another victim after giving her drugs at a house she was looking after.

The woman told police the details of the attack were "very hazy" but that she was warned afterwards "you mustn't tell anyone".

A fourth woman was raped in Sharif's car at a seafront carpark near Seaham.

She told detectives she was "frightened" of Sharif, who she owed a drug debt to but was still given a supply from.

Sharif was found not guilty of two further rape charges in relation to the same woman.

Sharif denied attacking all four women during two trials, which meant his victims had to undrergo the ordeal of reliving their horrifying experiences in court, twice.

During the first trial, Sharif made up "cold blooded" lies about his murdered uncle Tipu Sultan, who was shot at his takeaway shop in South Shields, dying in his arms so he could gain sympathy from a jury and "wriggle out of" the serious sex and drugs charges he faced.

He gave "powerful", but fake, evidence at his trial last year about cradling the 32-year-old, after he was shot and begging "please don't die" as his life ebbed away.

He claimed his own life took a "downward spiral" after his traumatic involvement in the tragedy and that his life decended into drug taking and criminal accusations being made against him.

The first trial ended before the jury could return any verdicts.

Sharif, of Brunton Terrace, Sunderland, admitted an offence of perjury in relation to the "lies, lies, lies" he told at the initial trial.

Robert Woodcock QC, defending, said at the last hearing Sharif was "substantially younger" when he committed the offences and added: "He is no black cab rapist, he is not part of a team who trawl the streets looking for vulnerable girls to exploit and groom and rape."

Mr Woodcock said Sharif's offending was predominantly centred around drug dealing.