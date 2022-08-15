Sunderland rapist jailed for life as victims reveal horrific ordeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Anderson's sickening attacks resulted in one victim trying to take her own life.

He appeared back before the same court today (MON) via video link from Durham Prison to be sentenced.

Peter Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Lee Fish said: "The victims were younger than the defendant.

"The defendant was convicted of raping both of the complainants on multiple occasions."

The court heard that the police were alerted after Anderson sent indecent images of one of the victims to her family and friends.

He also used threats of violence and repeatedly threatened to send other images to family members if she didn't comply with his demands.

Anderson also lured one of the victims to the inside of his home where he kept her there and attacked her which left a number of bite marks on her body.

In a prepared a pre-written statement read out to the court, one of the women said: "The effects on both my mental and physical health will be forever lasting.

"Although I'm in a better place I still hear Peter's voice in my head and can still see his piercing eyes staring at me.

"During the past 12 months I would constantly wake up screaming. I had reoccurring nightmares."

The other victim said: "The effects are going to last a lifetime.

"I have trouble sleeping and when I'm awake constantly hear his voice putting me down. I attempted to take my own life."

Anderson, formally of Easington Lane, was found guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by penetration and sexual activity with a child.

He was also convicted of false imprisonment, blackmail, and causing sexual activity without consent.

Judge Julie Clemitson told Anderson: "The jury found you guilty of all 13 counts after a trial which lasted several weeks.

"Both have suffered very substantial harm as a result of your behaviour towards them.

The judge said Anderson raped the first victim twice and the second victim four times, as well as sexually abusing her using objects.

He also forced her to recreate a scene from a pornographic movie and threatened to post indecent images of her on social media if she didn't comply with his wishes.

Judge Clemitson said Anderson poses a "significant risk" to members of the public" and is a "dangerous offender".

The judge slammed Anderson's behaviour during the trial, describing him as a narcissist who had shown no remorse for his actions.

Judge Clemiston said: "You completely lost your temper with me on one occasion because I turned to speak with Mr Fish which you deemed to be disrespectful.

"You made a v sign with your hands towards the public gallery when you walked past.

"You were clearly able to be one person in front of the jury and quite another when they were not in the room.

"While none of that makes your offending any more serious, my own observations during the trial are entirely consistent with how you have been described by others I have heard from during the trial.

"These offences are so serious to justify a sentence of imprisonment for life."

Anderson, who has been in custody since the start of 2020, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years before he can be considered eligible for parole.

Peter Schofield, mitigating, said that his client has found work in prison, in which he spends two to three hours on a day constructing material.